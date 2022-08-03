Tornado watch issued for Perth and Wellington Counties
Perth and Wellington Counties are now under a tornado watch.
Environment Canada issued the alert just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The national weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce tornadoes.
Ping pong ball size hail and wind gusts near 100 km/h are also possible.
Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Waterloo Region and Wellington County, as unsettled weather continues to move through the region.
The alert was put out just before 10 a.m. with the potential for storms starting late Wednesday morning and stretching into the evening. Environment Canada says torrential downpours with rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm could fall in the region.
The weather agency warns wind gusts near 90 km/h and nickel-size hail are possible in Guelph, Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo Region and southern Wellington County.
“Stay indoors when a thunderstorm strikes. There isn't a place outside that is safe during a thunderstorm,” Environment Canada cautions.
WHAT TO DO IN THE EVENT OF AN TORNADO
- Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.
- Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.
- As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.
- Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!
