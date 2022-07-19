Tornado watch in effect for northern Wellington County, toonie size hail possible

A tornado watch has been issued for northern Wellington County, including Mount Forest and Arthur.

Meanwhile a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Wellington County and Waterloo region.

Environment Canada says conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornados in some areas.

In northern Wellington County, winds gusts of 90 to 110 km per hour and nickel to toonie-size hail are possible.

Weather alerts have been issued for all of southern Ontario Wednesday afternoon and evening. (Graphic created by Will Aeillo/CTV Kitchener)

Thunderstorms developing over eastern Michigan are expected to begin to affect Wellington County and Waterloo region this afternoon.

“A few tornadoes are possible some if which may be strong,” Environment Canada said.

The greatest probability of tornadoes will be mid to late Wednesday afternoon.

Residents are advised to be prepared for severe weather and take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

In the event of a tornado, Environment Canada recommends the following:

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

The tornado watch comes as the region and most of southern Ontario are under a heat watch, issued Monday.

Temperatures in the region soared to a high of 33 C on Tuesday, with humidity hitting 49 per cent.

On Wednesday morning, Environment Canada reissued the heat warning for the area.

A high of 31 C, with a humidex values in the upper thirties, is expected throughout the day. The overnight low of 20 C will be followed by slightly cooler temperatures on Thursday, according to the weather agency.

The threat of severe weather should decrease as thunderstorms move eastward through Wednesday evening.