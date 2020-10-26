Advertisement
Tornado confirmed in southern Ontario town after Friday storm
A tree snapped after a tornado touched down in Thornbury, Ont. on Oct. 23. (@westernuNTP / Twitter)
KITCHENER -- Late October thunderstorms on Friday produced heavy rain, strong winds, hail and even a tornado.
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Thornbury on Oct. 23, with wind speeds up to 130km/h and a path length of three kilometres.
According to the NTP, the tornado followed a path through the town before entering Georgian Bay.
The tornado produced tree damage and damaged a power pole and street lamp.
There were various alerts in place on Friday afternoon for various regions across central and southern Ontario including tornado watches and warnings and severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.