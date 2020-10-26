KITCHENER -- Late October thunderstorms on Friday produced heavy rain, strong winds, hail and even a tornado.

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Thornbury on Oct. 23, with wind speeds up to 130km/h and a path length of three kilometres.

According to the NTP, the tornado followed a path through the town before entering Georgian Bay.

The tornado produced tree damage and damaged a power pole and street lamp.

Some photos of the damage from the Oct 23rd tornado in Thornbury, ON. Note that the power pole had a streetlight attached to it. Four healthy conifers were snapped on the adjacent property. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/PZOPuds0Ow — Northern Tornadoes Project (@westernuNTP) October 26, 2020

There were various alerts in place on Friday afternoon for various regions across central and southern Ontario including tornado watches and warnings and severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.