KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say 11 vehicles parked at an apartment building had their tires damaged overnight.

Officers were called to the building in the area of Parkside Drive in Waterloo around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. They believe the damage happened between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

One vehicle had a hate-motivated symbol carved into it, police say.

The damaged vehicles were all parked on the south side of the building.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.