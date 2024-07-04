Tip from concerned citizen leads to impaired driving charge in Guelph

A Guelph man has been charged after police were tipped off about a potentially impaired driver Tuesday evening.

Guelph police were called to a Scottsdale Drive business just before 7 p.m. after they were told a potentially impaired driver had just left the area.

Officers found the driver nearby and said they noticed an odour of alcohol on his breath. They said he failed a breath test.

The man was charged with operation while impaired.