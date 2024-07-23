TIMELINE: New hospital coming to K-W region
It’s been over two years since Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital announced the development project of a new hospital in Waterloo Region.
The hospitals submitted a joint proposal to the Ontario government in June of 2022 after they consulted with staff, the community and health system partners like Cambridge Memorial Hospital and the KW4 Ontario Health Team.
The proposal included details on constructing a new, state-of-the-art hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo with around 1,200 beds, as well as plans to repurpose the current location of Grand River Hospital.
On Monday, local officials, alongside Premier Doug Ford, announced the new hospital’s location would be built on vacant land on the University of Waterloo’s campus.
As for how long the building process will take, the completion of the new hospital is expected in the next 10 to 15 years.
Here’s a look back at some of the project’s key moments:
June 2022: Planning got underway for a new hospital in the region. Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital submitted a proposal to the provincial government for a state-of-the-art hospital with around 1,200 beds.
As part of the plan, Grand River Hospital would be repurposed as an ambulatory and urgent care centre. Grand River Hospital's Freeport Campus would be modernized and expanded for rehabilitation services.
The future of the St. Mary's Hospital site hadn't been decided.
The announcement came after the Ontario government promised to invest $5 million into the planning process.
March 2023: Grand River and St. Mary’s hospitals begun the process to identify a site to build the proposed new joint hospital.
July 2023: The teambehind theproject asked the public for feedback about where the facility should be located. The two hospitals launched an online survey to hear from residents.
The survey questions asked about the importance of travel time to the hospital, the amount of parking and proximity to public transit.
The hospitals also announced the selection of a five-person panel who would be leading efforts to identify a site.
January 9, 2024: The panel in charge of recommending the location for the new hospital announced three sites had been shortlisted and would be evaluated.
Five proposals were received from interested property owners. Of those, three met the criteria – including being at least 50 acres in size – to move on to phase two.
The shortlisted sites were evaluated on criteria including proximity to current or future population density, major roads, transit stations and amenities. The cost of purchasing the land was also taken into consideration, along with its size, as bigger sites will score higher.
January 17, 2024: St. Mary's and Grand River Hospitals invited the public to a town hall meeting to discuss the future of the new hospital.
April 2024: The two hospitals said they would be looking to merge into a single new hospital organization by the spring of 2025.
The hospitals said a due diligence process regarding the details of the merge would get underway along with consultation with the Ontario Ministry of Health.
The hospitals had been partners for over 20 years and believed a merger would make it easier for patients to access care.
The hospitals said they would be working toward one senior leadership team including one CEO.
May 10, 2024: The group responsible for picking a potential site for the new hospital narrowed down the list to two.
“To ensure a fair negotiation process, the site locations and landowners will not be shared until land has been secured,” the five-person Site Selection Panel said in a media release.
They added that negotiations could take several months.
May 31, 2024: Grand River Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital and the University of Waterloo joined forces for the Care Next Coalition in an effort to allow the hospitals and the universities to pool resources to support research.
June 2024: The two Kitchener hospitals collected feedback through a community town hall and public survey to work out the details of the upcoming merger.
July 2024: Local officials and Premier Doug Ford announced the new hospital’s site at the David Johnston Research + Technology Park (R+T Park).
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
Clip resurfaces of Vance criticizing Harris for being 'childless,' testing Trump's new running mate
Comments Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance made in 2021 questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership because she did not have biological children have resurfaced, testing the young conservative senator in his early days campaigning as part of the Republicans' presidential ticket.
Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled U.S. Secret Service.
Trudeau hand-picking candidate in Montreal byelection riles aspiring contenders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to hand-pick a candidate for a riding in an upcoming Montreal byelection isn't being well-received by three aspiring contenders who spent months campaigning only to be shunted aside.
Edmonton gas station employee found guilty of terrorism charges in the U.K.
An Edmonton man has been convicted of multiple charges under the Terrorism Act in the United Kingdom.
Celine Dion lands in Paris amid reports of performance at the Olympics
Speculation is mounting that Celine Dion will make an appearance at the Paris Olympics after landing in the French capital days before the opening ceremony.
Quebec mom devastated after man who killed her daughter in hit-and-run gets out after 5 months
A Montreal-area mother is furious with Quebec's justice system because the man who killed her 25-year-old daughter in a 2022 hit-and-run was released from jail after only serving one-sixth of his sentence behind bars.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
When chaos begins and tragedy happens: water safety experts warn of rip currents at Port Stanley
It was a bittersweet occasion Tuesday, as Elgin County raised a flag at its administration building to recognize Drowning Prevention Week. It comes on the heels of a drowning in Port Stanley just over a week ago.
-
Research at Western hopes to reveal thoughts and intentions of people with brain injuries
It’s the fabric of most people’s nightmares, being stuck inside your mind, with no way of communicating – awake, but unable to respond.
-
'We're not looking to get rich here': Ingersoll strikers stay resilient as work stoppage passes 50-day mark
More than 200 workers at IMT Defence in Ingersoll say they remain resilient after nearly two months on the picket line. There have been no talks between the company and union members since week four.
Windsor
-
Summer spike in salmonella infections: WECHU
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning the public after a drastic rise in foodborne illnesses this summer.
-
7 vehicles involved in crashes on Tecumseh Road East
Several vehicles were involved in a crash in east Windsor.
-
Two repeat offenders charged for violating bail conditions
Windsor police officers have arrested two repeat offenders for violating their bail conditions.
Barrie
-
Man, 79, dies after being struck by dump truck
York Regional Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a dump truck early Tuesday morning.
-
Allegedly impaired driver crashes into Hwy 400 guardrail, keeps driving
A young driver faces charges after police received reports about a vehicle slamming into the guardrail along Highway 400 Tuesday morning and driving off.
-
Midland homicide victim met suspect on dating app, family says
Julia's family is holding a visitation Monday night in Ajax. They say they plan to have a celebration of life sometime next week at Sand Banks Provincial Park.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man gets three years in prison in historical sexual assault case
A Sudbury man has been sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault in connection with a threesome in 2013 but doesn't have to register as a sex offender.
-
Sex assault suspect was a therapist for child and family services in North Bay, Ont.
A 70-year-old suspect has been charged with multiple sexual assault charges that took place while he worked for the former Algonquin Child and Family Services.
-
Laws that could get Canadians in trouble in tourism hotspots
There are some laws in popular tourist destinations around the world that could land Canadian travellers in mild-to-serious trouble if they're not careful. Don't let these local laws land you in hot water during your next vacation abroad.
Ottawa
-
2 charged in Canada Day hate-motivated assault, threats made on OC Transpo
Two individuals have been charged in connection with alleged hate-motivated incidents made aboard OC Transpo vehicles on Canada Day.
-
Here's where 20 new photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa this summer and fall
Work is underway to install 20 new photo radar cameras across the City of Ottawa, as the city continues to expand the automated speed enforcement program.
-
Ottawa LCBO stores reopen following historic strike
LCBO locations across Ontario reopened Tuesday for the first time since a historic strike by about 10,000 workers.
Toronto
-
'Forever changed the lives of some of these families': Toronto-area police make arrests in home invasions, carjackings
Police say 18 suspects arrested in connection with a string of violent home invasions, carjackings and robberies in Peel Region are connected to an 'organized criminal network' operating out of Brampton and Mississauga.
-
Doug Ford once again calls on Bank of Canada to lower interest rates
Premier Doug Ford is once again calling on the Bank of Canada to lower interest rates.
-
Man, 79, dead after being struck by dump truck in East Gwillimbury
A 79-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a dump truck in East Gwillimbury on Tuesday morning, police say.
Montreal
-
Quebec funnels another $413 million to Airbus A220 program
The Quebec government is investing another $413 million in the Airbus A220 commercial jet program, formerly known as the C Series. Quebec Premier Francois Legault made the announcement this afternoon at the Airbus assembly site in Mirabel, Que.
-
Celine Dion lands in Paris amid reports of performance at the Olympics
Speculation is mounting that Celine Dion will make an appearance at the Paris Olympics after landing in the French capital days before the opening ceremony.
-
With COVID-19 on the rise, Quebec set to roll out fall vaccination campaign
Quebec health-care workers are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases this summer, leading the province's vaccination committee to prepare a campaign this fall targeting the most vulnerable.
Atlantic
-
2 bodies found at Rothesay residence: police
Police in Rothesay, N.B., say they are investigating the deaths of a man and woman.
-
Adventure-seeking B.C. couple were victims found on Nova Scotia island: relative
The British Columbia couple whose remains recently washed ashore on Nova Scotia's remote Sable Island have been identified as 70-year-old James Brett Clibbery and his 54-year-old wife, Sarah Packwood.
-
Search for missing N.S. elderly man suspended
The search for 80-year-old Richard Mahoney, who was last seen in Baddeck, N.S. last week, has been suspended.
Winnipeg
-
'Scourge on the city': Seven arrested following 3D gun trafficking investigation in Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested seven people in connection to a 3D-printed gun investigation, which included one man who was helping operate the planning from prison.
-
Manitoba warns fruit growers about invasive pest
Whether you own a farm or have a backyard berry patch, the province is warning fruit growers about a tiny pest causing massive problems: the spotted wing drosophila (SWD).
-
High-risk offender sought after two Winnipeg police officers injured
Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help to find a high-risk offender who they say injured two officers by throwing an item into their car.
Calgary
-
Polar bear at Calgary Zoo died by drowning following 'crushing' injury
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has revealed the cause of death for polar bear Baffin last week.
-
Calgary opening reception centre for Jasper wildfire evacuees
Calgary is opening a reception centre for evacuees fleeing a wildfire near Jasper National Park.
-
Lethbridge prisoner on the loose after escaping from correctional centre work crew
Lethbridge police are searching for an escaped prisoner from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre.
Edmonton
-
Here's where Jasper wildfire evacuees are being asked to go
Jasper National Park residents and visitors were ordered to leave late Monday night due to wildfires in the area.
-
Jasper evacuees forced into B.C. to flee fires told to make U-turn to Alberta for aid
Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday night were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
-
Historic hotel on fire in Athabasca, Alta.
Emergency crews are on scene at a fire at the Union Hotel in Athabasca.
Vancouver
-
3 men randomly stabbed by stranger in downtown Vancouver: police
In less than 15 minutes, three people were stabbed in seemingly random attacks in downtown Vancouver Monday night, according to authorities.
-
More than 20 structures damaged by Shetland Creek Wildfire, regional district says
As the Shetland Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control along B.C.’s Thompson River, officials are beginning to asses the damage.
-
Park board approves rules for 'appropriate' swimwear at Vancouver's pools
The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation has approved a swimwear policy outlining what is considered "appropriate and acceptable" attire at the city's public pools.