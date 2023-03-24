Site identification for proposed joint hospital in KW underway

Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, Ont. (CTV Kitchener) Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, Ont. (CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Airbnb to pull listings that don't have proper permits in Quebec

Short-term rental company Airbnb says it will pull listings that don't have a proper permit from the Quebec government. The San Francisco-based company made the announcement eight days after a fatal fire destroyed an Old Montreal building that housed illegal rentals.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver