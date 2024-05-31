Hospitals and university join forces for 'Care Next Coalition'
Grand River Hospital, St. Mary’s General Hospital, and the University of Waterloo are coming together for a new initiative.
Dubbed the Care Next Coalition, the latest effort will allow the hospitals and the universities to pool resources to support research. Clinicians, researchers, and entrepreneurs will work together to create education programming, create integrated care systems, and try out technological advances.
“The Coalition will equip our Region to emerge as a health innovation centre, ensuring the best possible experience for the communities we serve and the health care professionals who choose to work here,” Mark Fam, President of St. Mary’s General Hospital said in a release.
“We need to continue to innovate to meet the diverse and growing needs of the people we serve. I’m excited by the potential of the Coalition to engage new ecosystem partners and build a strong pipeline of new ideas that can enter into healthcare focused trials in our own communities,” Vivek Goel, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Waterloo added.
The organizations have started the hiring process for a joint vice-president and chief health innovation officer for the project.
The initiative if funded through a legacy gift from the estate of Ralph and Dorothy Kraft.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump delivers rambling response to his hush money conviction
A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.
Mediterranean diet helps women live much longer, a large new study finds
Women who closely followed a Mediterranean diet lived much longer than those who did not, according to a new study that followed more than 25,000 women for 25 years.
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
Actor Nick Pasqual charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing estranged girlfriend
An actor who has appeared in film and TV projects like 'Rebel Moon' and 'How I Met Your Mother' has been arrested and charged with stabbing his estranged girlfriend multiple times.
'Unprecedented': Human smuggling from B.C. to U.S. soars, using train, Uber and foot
American prosecutors and law enforcement officers say they're dealing with a huge increase in human smuggling from British Columbia.
The northern lights are returning to night skies across Canada this Friday
If you missed the brilliant displays of the aurora borealis over North America on May 10, you may have another chance to see them on Friday night.
Incendiary device thrown at Vancouver synagogue, Jewish Federation says
An incendiary device was thrown at a Vancouver synagogue Thursday night, leading to increased police presence at local institutions, the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver says.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.