Time running out to buy tickets for Humane Society's Taylor Swift draw

Taylor Swift fans have less than two weeks left to buy tickets for the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth’s concert ticket raffle.

The Humane Society is offering a pair of tickets to see Swift when she performs in Toronto on Nov. 15 as part of a 50/50 draw.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fundraiser has already brought it at least $191,288.

That money will be split with the winner, making the current jackpot $95,644 alongside the highly coveted tickets.

Online ticket sales end on Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. The draw will happen at noon the following day.

The major fundraiser comes as the humane society is currently in the midst of their Better Together Capital Campaign. The organization is hoping to build a new community outreach centre to expand their services and offer a new mobile veterinary clinic.

The campaign has a $6,000,000 goal. As of Sunday afternoon, approximately $3,420,730 has been raised according to the humane society’s website.