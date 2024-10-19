KITCHENER
    • Two trailers destroyed in suspicious Cambridge fire

    A Cambridge Fire Department vehicle is seen in a CTV Kitchener file photo. A Cambridge Fire Department vehicle is seen in a CTV Kitchener file photo.
    An arson investigation is underway after two trailers were destroyed during a fire in Cambridge.

    Waterloo Regional Police and the Cambridge Fire Department were called to the fire in the Dundas Street North and Samuelson Street area on Friday around 1 p.m.

    Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but two trailers were destroyed.

    No one was hurt.

    Police are investigating the fire as an arson.

