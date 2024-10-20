One person dead after collision in Brant County

One person has died in a Brant County collision.

Emergency responders were called to a single vehicle collision on Highway 403 around 2:36 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a 20-year-old was driving eastbound when their vehicle veered off the road and into a wooded area.

The driver was taken to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 403 were closed between Middle Townline Road and Rest Acres Road during the investigation, but have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brant County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.