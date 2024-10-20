Man arrested, stolen SUV recovered in Waterloo

A Kitchener man is facing a long list of charges after police said he stole a vehicle from a Waterloo home.

Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Waterloo Regional Police were told a GMC Terrain has been stolen from the driveway for a home in the Margaret Avenue North and Bridgeport Road East area.

Investigators determined the vehicle had been stolen overnight after a suspect stole a key fob from the home’s garage.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were able to use in-vehicle technology to find the stolen GMC heading west on Lancaster Street West near Bridgeport Road East. They were able to slow the vehicle down and bring it to a stop. The driver was arrested and officers said they seized suspected fentanyl and I.D. belonging to another person.

A 37-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, break and enter, trespassing at night, possession of an identity document, possession of a credit card and driving while under suspension.