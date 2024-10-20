Wrong-way driver charged in Waterloo

A Waterloo man is facing impaired driving charges after police said he was spotted driving the wrong way on Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police received a call from a concerned citizen around 10:50 p.m. Saturday. Officers were told the driver of a red Hyundai was speeding along the busy road in the wrong direction.

Police found the driver and pulled him over on Keats Way in Waterloo. They said the driver was drunk.

The driver, a 24-year-old Waterloo man, was arrested, his licence was suspended and he is scheduled to appear in court in November.