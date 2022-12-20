'Thrilled to see it come back to life': The Boathouse gets final redevelopment approval

Kitchener city council has provided final approval for the redevelopment of The Boathouse, a key venue in Victoria Park.

Councillors approved the plan at a meeting on Monday.

"So many people have expressed excitement about the new Boathouse proposal as they look forward to sitting on a patio by the water, listening to live music on a warm summer evening," said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in a news release. "This venue in the heart of downtown has long been an important part of the Kitchener community and the local music scene.

"I am thrilled to see it come back to life."

Walkinshaw Holdings will transform The Boathouse into a venue for live music, food and indoor and outdoor entertainment.

“They will place a focus on social responsibility, with paid local live music a minimum of two days a week, and locally sourced food and drink,” a news release from the city said.

Renovations will include expansion of the outdoor patio, upgrading the interior, improving the entrance and “enhancing the views of Victoria Park Lake.”

The Boathouse closed to the public in the fall of 2019 after five years in business under the previous operator. The venue was a popular spot and known for being one of the most scenic patios in the city.

The city’s heritage committee gave the redevelopment project a unanimous stamp of approval in October, 2022.

In November, 2021, the city asked the public to submit suggestions about they want to see done to the facility.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2023 with doors opening to the public by the summer.