Three people taken to trauma centre after crash near Caledonia

    Haldimand Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious two vehicle collision north of Caledonia.

    The OPP put out a social media post regarding the crash on Sunday at 5:13 p.m.

    The post stated three people had been transported to a trauma centre by Ornge after the collision at Highway 6 and Greens Road.

    The injuries were considered to be serious, but non-life-threatening.

