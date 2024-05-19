Three people taken to trauma centre after crash near Caledonia

Haldimand Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious two vehicle collision north of Caledonia.

The OPP put out a social media post regarding the crash on Sunday at 5:13 p.m.

The post stated three people had been transported to a trauma centre by Ornge after the collision at Highway 6 and Greens Road.

The injuries were considered to be serious, but non-life-threatening.