Three people arrested, magic mushrooms seized from Cambridge shop

Waterloo regional police say they’ve charged three people and seized a large amount of psilocybin from a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge.

Cruisers were seen Wednesday outside the FunGuyz location in Preston.

Officers conducted a search warrant at the shop and said three people were charged with “offences against the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.” They did not specify the exact charges or the ages of the accused.

Police also released a photo of the drugs seized from the dispensary.

They added that selling magic mushrooms is a criminal offence and the substances are not regulated or quality controlled.

Waterloo regional police at the FunGuyz store in Cambridge, Ont. (Jan. 24, 2024)

Police raided the same location last November. At the time, an unspecified quantity of magic mushrooms were seized and one person was charged. The FunGuyz store reopened the next day.