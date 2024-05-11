KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Funnel clouds could develop in parts of the province Saturday, Environment Canada says

    A funnel cloud appears in the sky southwest of Mills, Wyo., as a storm passes through the area Wednesday afternoon, July 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Casper Star-Tribune, Alan Rogers)
    People in southwestern Ontario could see some funnel clouds on Saturday.

    Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory saying conditions are right for the formation of funnel clouds from Stratford to Windsor.

    Funnel clouds, the agency adds, are generated by “weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.”

    While no official warning has been issued, Environment Canada says there's a chance the rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado. Those usually don’t result in significant damage, but could topple trees or toss around debris.

