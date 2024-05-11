Man struck by pickup near Flesherton dies from his injuries

A Grey Highlands man, whose moped was struck by a pickup truck on Wednesday, has died from his injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police said the collision happened at the intersection of Highway 10 and Grey Road 32/Road 140, just outside of Flesherton, around 11:40 a.m.

The 61-year-old on the moped had to be airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto.

His injuries, at that time, were described as serious.

The man had since died.

OPP said his name will not be released to protect the privacy of his family.

They continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and are asking witnesses to give them a call at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).