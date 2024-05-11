Teens arrested for St. Jacobs grandparent scam

Two teens have been charged in connection to a grandparent scam in Woolwich Township.

On Friday, Waterloo regional police were contacted about a “fraud in progress.”

Officers were told the scammers were going to visit the home in St. Jacobs later that day.

They also noted that the details provided by the victim matched another incident reported in the same area on May 6.

Police then located the suspect’s vehicle based on a description provided by the victims.

Two 18-year-olds, one from Toronto and the other from Brampton, were arrested and charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000.