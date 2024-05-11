Teens arrested for St. Jacobs grandparent scam
Two teens have been charged in connection to a grandparent scam in Woolwich Township.
On Friday, Waterloo regional police were contacted about a “fraud in progress.”
Officers were told the scammers were going to visit the home in St. Jacobs later that day.
They also noted that the details provided by the victim matched another incident reported in the same area on May 6.
Police then located the suspect’s vehicle based on a description provided by the victims.
Two 18-year-olds, one from Toronto and the other from Brampton, were arrested and charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fort Nelson, B.C., wildfire doubles in size as 3,000-plus ordered to evacuate
The wildfire that sparked Friday and caused evacuation orders for more than 3,000 people in Fort Nelson, B.C., and the nearby Fort Nelson First Nation, has grown to nearly 1,700 hectares in size, according to a Saturday morning update from the BC Wildfire Service.
Haitians demand the resignation and arrest of the country's police chief after a new gang attack
A growing number of civilians and police officers are demanding the dismissal and arrest of Haiti's police chief as heavily armed gangs launched a new attack in the capital of Port-au-Prince, seizing control of yet another police station early Saturday.
'We have no judge for you': Man's assault charges dropped weeks before trial due to lack of judges in Toronto
A man who was accused of sexually and physically assaulting a woman had his charges dropped in April, just weeks before he was set to stand trial in Toronto, due to a lack of judges in the region.
Dutch contestant kicked out of Eurovision hours before tension-plagued song contest final
The Netherlands' contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest was dramatically expelled from competition hours before Saturday's final of the pan-continental pop competition, which has been rattled by protests over the participation of Israel.
opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool
Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.
Cyclist issued fine for striking four-year-old girl crossing the street
A cyclist turned herself in and received a fine after striking a four-year-old girl who was crossing the street to catch a school bus.
Protest encampment cleared by Edmonton police early Saturday morning
A protest encampment set up on the University of Alberta campus was cleared early Saturday morning by Edmonton police.
Which Canadian cities have the highest and lowest grocery prices?
Where you live plays a big factor in what you pay at the grocery store. And while it's no secret the same item may have a different price depending on the store, city or province, we wanted to see just how big the differences are, and why.
Millions of Canadians have been exposed to potentially toxic chemicals, and they're not going anywhere
For decades, North Bay, Ontario's water supply has harboured chemicals associated with liver and developmental issues, cancer and complications with pregnancy. It's far from the only city with that problem.
London
IN PHOTOS
IN PHOTOS Northern lights dance across the night sky in southern Ont.
From London, to Mildmay, Collingwood and St. Thomas, here are some highlights of Friday night and Saturday morning's northern lights display.
Jewellery owner assaulted during robbery, suspect in custody
A 46-year-old individual is in custody and is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing a Kincardine jewellery store early Saturday morning and assaulting the business owner.
Property owner describes his homeless hub proposal as 'dead in the water'
An uncertain timeline for rolling out more of London’s Whole of Community Response to Homelessness might have eliminated one potential location for a service hub.
Windsor
The northern lights were visible across Windsor-Essex. Take a look
The most powerful geomagnetic storm in the past 20 years resulted in some awe-inspiring images captured by people all across Windsor-Essex.
Incest among charges laid against Windsor senior after alleged sexual assault of minor: Police
Windsor police officers have laid multiple charges against a 70-year-old man in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor.
-
It is the third day of demonstrations at the University of Windsor, with 'Liberation Zone' organizers making it clear they 'will not rest' until the university meets their demands.
Barrie
One person killed, two injured in Innisfil crash
One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil Saturday morning.
-
South Simcoe Police hold Police Week open house
South Simcoe Police opened their doors to visitors on Saturday as the police force marked its annual Police Week initiative.
One person in hospital after Orillia house fire
One person is in hospital after a house fire in Orillia on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
WATCH
WATCH Dashcam video shows terrifying near-miss on two-lane northern Ontario highway
There were some scary moments for several people on a northern Ontario highway caught on video Thursday after a chain reaction following a truck fire.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sault shooting investigation underway
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is actively investigating a shooting that took place overnight.
Ottawa
Lowertown stabbing injures man, police investigating
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a man in his 20s was stabbed Friday evening in Lowertown.
-
Here's the Tulip Festival's schedule in Ottawa, how to get there
The 72nd edition of the Tulip Festival kicked off Friday, offering a variety of activities happening at Commissioners Park and the ByWard Market.
Here's what 'the hinge' move is, how to do it correctly
When you're picking something up from the floor or bending over to tie your shoe laces, you're performing "the hinge move," according to movement trainers.
Toronto
Missed the Northern Lights in Ontario? You may still have a chance
Those who missed the dazzling display of northern lights in Ontario may have another chance on Saturday – so long as the skies clear.
-
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision in Brampton
A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a collision in Brampton, police say.
Montreal
-
IN PHOTOS
IN PHOTOS No blackouts reported as Quebecers take in spectacular solar storm
Quebecers across the province turned their gazes upwards on Friday night as a spectacular show in the sky was on display thanks to a solar storm hit the earth's atmosphere.
Quebec woman buys lotto ticket from daughter's store, wins $1 million
A woman from Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que. won $1 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw and she bought the ticket from her daughter's convenience store.
Atlantic
Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing: N.S. RCMP
Police in Shelburne, N.S., have charged a woman with attempted murder after an altercation led to a woman being stabbed on Friday.
-
Man airlifted to hospital after serious collision in N.S.: RCMP
One man had to be airlifted to the hospital after a serious collision in Cambridge, N.S., Friday afternoon.
Report shows decline of injury rate in Nova Scotia workplaces, rise in mental trauma
A new report shows the rate of injury in Nova Scotia workplaces continued to decline in 2023 and is down to half the rate recorded 20 years ago.
Winnipeg
Man behind bars after high-speed pursuit through multiple cities and towns
A 36-year-old man is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Winnipeg, Selkirk, and other surrounding communities on Friday night.
-
'Devastating': Clear Lake watercraft ban will have an impact, business owners say
Businesses in the Clear Lake area are concerned about the future following a temporary ban on watercraft from entering the lake.
Calgary
'I am angry': Alberta farmers will continue fight over world class motorsport resort
The rolling hills leading to the hamlet of Rosebud are dotted with sprawling farms and cattle pastures -- and a sign sporting a simple message: No Race Track.
-
One part Last Waltz, one part High Performance Rodeo: Calgary artists make pilgrimage to play final concert for beloved composer David Rhymer
It was one part Last Waltz, one part High Performance Rodeo -- and, to paraphrase Led Zepplin -- a whole lotta love.
Canada to meet U.S. for Para hockey gold medal
Two third-period goals, scored 24 seconds apart, lifted Canada to a 2-1 victory over China in semifinal action at the World Para Ice Hockey Championship on Friday at WinSport Arena in Calgary.
Edmonton
State of local emergency declared for County of Grande Prairie
A state of local emergency was declared late Friday evening by the County of Grande Prairie due to rising wildfire risk.
-
Oilers defeat Canucks 4-3 in OT to even series
The Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime late Friday night to even the Round 2 series 1-1.
Vancouver
-
Mother's Day and the playoffs face off in a quiet Vancouver suburb
In the quiet and leafy Vancouver neighbourhood of South Cambie, best known for its botanical garden, playoff fever is about to set in.
Bouchard lifts Edmonton Oilers to 4-3 overtime win over Canucks in Game 2
Evan Bouchard scored 5:38 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers bounced back for a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Friday.