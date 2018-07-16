Featured
Three of four lanes blocked after Weber crash
Traffic was slowed after a two-vehicle collision blocked three lanes on Weber Street in Kitchener.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 5:16PM EDT
Two vehicles collided on Weber Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
No one was injured.
One of the vehicles involved suffered significant damage to its front end.
The crash blocked three of the four lanes on Weber Street in Kitchener, between Ontario Street North and Young Street.
Traffic was backed up as a result.
There was no word on charges.
Further information was not available.