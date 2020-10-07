KITCHENER -- Three more students at Wilfrid Laurier University have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said the students all take classes at the Waterloo campus. All three students are in quarantine and don't live in residence.

WLU said all three cases are managed by public health, who will contact anyone who has been identified as a high-risk contact.

The school also said it has "rigorous protocols for sanitizing and cleaning campus areas."

Seven other students who attend WLU have tested positive for COVID-19, the university’s COVID-19 tracker shows.