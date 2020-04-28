KITCHENER -- Three more workers at Ferrero Canada’s plant in Brantford have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to six.

The company confirmed the first three cases on Friday night. They said all of them were in self-isolation for at least a week before getting their test results.

Ferrero Canada has already temporarily closed two of its departments until May 3.

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, the Acting Medical Officer of Health for the Brant County Health Unit, announced the three new cases on Tuesday.

They're now working with the company on their next steps.

It’s not clear whether the new cases announced at the Brantford plant have been included in the latest case numbers from the Brant County Health Unit.

They say the area now has 92 confirmed cases of the virus, an increase of two since Monday. Another 61 cases have been resolved and three people have died from COVID-19.