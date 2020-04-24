KITCHENER -- Part of Ferrero Canada’s plant in Brantford will be temporarily shut down, after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to CTV Kitchener Friday night, the company confirmed the employees were already in self-isolation for at least a week, before getting their results.

They say the plant has temporarily closed two departments until May 3.

Company officials say the departments represent quite a large area of the plant and the closure will affect employees across all three shifts. They say the areas will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

All other areas in the plant remain operating with enhanced safety, sanitation and physical distancing measures in place.

Stephanie Cass, a Ferrero spokesperson, says the well-being of employees is the companies top priority.

“We want to thank all of our employees who continue to come to work every day, ensuring that we can maintain the integrity of Canada’s food supply chain and keep store shelves stocked,” said Cass.

The company says all employees impacted by the temporary closure will still get paid.

According to the company website, the Brantford plant supplies products including Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and Tic Tac to North America and Australia.