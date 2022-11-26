Kitchener business robbed at gunpoint, two suspects at large: WPRS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is looking for two suspects after a Kitchener business was allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

In a news release issued Saturday, officers were first called to the area of Ottawa Street and Alpine Road around 5:40 p.m. on Friday.

WRPS say two males entered the business, took out a firearm, stole an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled.

The first suspect is described as around six feet tall with a thin build, while the second is described as around 5'5” with an average build. Both suspects were wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact WRPS at 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.