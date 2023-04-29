Three Kitchener roads closed for crash, Cambridge woman charged

A 19-year-old Cambridge woman has been charged and three roads in Kitchener have been closed following a crash.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) say a car struck a hydro pole in the area of Morgan Avenue and King Street East around 5 a.m. Saturday.

They added the driver had left a previous crash before hitting the pole. A passenger from the car was taken to hospital, but is expected to recover from their injuries.

Police tweeted around 11:45 a.m. that all lanes on Morgan at King, the west lanes of King at Fairway Road, and northbound lanes of Fairway going left onto King are all closed.

Police say repairs will take until the evening.

The accused has been charged with impaired driving offences and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.