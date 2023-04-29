Three Kitchener roads closed for crash, Cambridge woman charged
A 19-year-old Cambridge woman has been charged and three roads in Kitchener have been closed following a crash.
Police say repairs will take until the evening.
The accused has been charged with impaired driving offences and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
Kitchener Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | Leafs face Lightning in Game 6
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
375 Canadians brought out of Sudan as fighting continues: officials
More than 375 Canadians have been flown out of Sudan as of Friday and at least one evacuation flight is planned Saturday as fighting continues in the northeast African nation.
Search area widened for Texas gunman after 5 killed
A man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbours, killing an eight-year-old and four others inside a house near Houston, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.
In eastern Ukraine, rockets fall like rain
Since last summer, Druzhkivka, and other cities like it in Ukraine's Donbas, have come under regular shelling from advancing Russian forces, just a few dozen kilometres away.
Carney says he supports Trudeau, thinks Liberal government 'on the right track' ahead of party convention
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney says he will attend the upcoming Liberal convention in Ottawa, and that he believes the party is 'on the right track.'
As battle for Sudan continues, civilian deaths top 400
Gunfire and heavy artillery fire persisted Saturday in parts of Sudan's capital Khartoum, residents said, despite the extension of a ceasefire between the country's two top generals, whose battle for power has killed hundreds and sent thousands fleeing for their lives.
Details revealed about King Charles III's coronation service
King Charles III, keen to show that he can be a unifying figure for everyone in the United Kingdom, will be crowned in a ceremony that will for the first time include the active participation of faiths other than the Church of England.
Michigan 7th grader safely brings full school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness
A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official.
London
Female biker group steps in to protect drag queen story time in Parkhill, Ont.
Protestors and counter protestors came face-to-face on the sidewalk outside the Middlesex County Library in Parkhill, Ont. on Saturday. Just meters away, joy and laughter as two drag queens read stories to children inside.
Police nab stunt driver in northwest London, Ont.
A driver has been charged with stunt driving after London police clocked them allegedly travelling more than double the speed limit in the northwest end of the city.
Two dogs, one cat perish after east London, Ont. house fire
Damage is estimated to be over $100,000 and three pets were killed after a fire tore through a home in east London late Friday night.
Windsor
Union representing workers address Windsor Salt allegations
Bill Wark, president of Unifor Local 1959, remains optimistic despite this week’s apparent setback. 'We still have faith we're going to reach a fair and equitable collective agreement,' he said.
46-year-old man charged in connection to alleged sexual assault of minor
A man from Windsor is facing multiple charges after he allegedly locked a 15-year-old girl in a backroom of a variety store and sexually assaulted her earlier this month, police said.
$200K in damages after fire at Average Joe's Sports Bar
Damages are estimated at $200,000 after a fire broke out at Average Joe's Sports Bar in Riverside on Friday morning.
Barrie
Gateway Casinos begins staged reopening with Innisfil, Ont. site
Gateway Casinos said it would reopen its Innisfil casino at noon on Saturday, with other sites to follow in the coming days.
Abandoned boat found in search for missing man on Bass Lake
Provincial police are searching the shoreline and water at Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and didn't return.
Hundreds participate in first-ever Autism Speaks walk in Barrie
Hundreds of people took over the Barrie waterfront on Saturday, supporting Autism awareness.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury murder suspect arrested in Toronto
Police in Toronto have arrested a 16-year-old wanted for murder in Sudbury in connection with the fatal shooting at Overtime Sports Bar in Greater Sudbury.
Ontario casinos recorded $372M in suspicious transactions last year. Some critics call for urgent action
More than $350 million in suspicious transactions were recorded in Ontario casinos last year – a trend that requires urgent attention if the province intends to keep dirty money out of its gambling facilities, some critics say.
Ottawa
Ottawa's new police services board chair wants to turn new lenses on policing in the city
Ottawa's incoming police services board chair says she hopes she can bring a new perspective to policing in the nation's capital, but she does not believe in dramatically changing how police operate.
Talks about future of Wellington Street 'accelerated', City of Ottawa Transportation chair says
The chair of Ottawa's transportation committee says talks with the federal government about the future of Wellington Street are proceeding quickly.
Toronto
'Toronto is in a very bad mood': Why the city's race for a new mayor will likely get meaner
While it may feel like more candidates are resorting to negative campaigning early in the Toronto mayoral election, one political strategist says what we’ve seen so far is likely just a taste of what’s yet to come.
One dead, two injured following Brampton collision
One person has been killed and two injured following a collision in Brampton on Saturday morning.
Montreal
Three buildings evacuated in Montreal leaving three dozen out of their homes
Three residential buildings had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure in the Montreal borough of Rosemont--La Petite-Patrie on Saturday. The buildings showed possible signs of collapse.
Montreal photographer reopens studio after devastating fire
Three months after losing her studio to a fire, Montreal photographer Taylor Halperin got a helping hand from her Pierrefonds community and reopened BEEhind the Lens studio.
Verdun legion preparing to move again amid differing opinions over future
The legion branch in Verdun had 1,500 members at its peak after the Second World War. Most who saw combat have passed away. Those remaining are older, and far fewer pass through the doors of the legion. It is now struggling to survive.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia mom wants policy change for organ, tissue donors after gay son's death
A mother is speaking out after the death of her gay son, calling the screening for organ and tissue donations stigmatized, after he was classified as a high-risk donor because he'd had sex with another man in the last five years.
‘I don’t know if shelters are the answer’: Moncton homeowners decry shelter extensions
Business and homeowners are speaking out against the extension of two homeless shelters in the Moncton area.
Chess popularity soars in New Brunswick since COVID-19 pandemic
Around 300 young chess players from across New Brunswick gathered in Moncton Saturday. Students from kindergarten to Grade 12 took part in the Scholastic Provincial Chess Tournament at the Moncton Coliseum.
Winnipeg
Graffiti removal off to busy start this spring amid increase in calls
From brick walls to back lanes, data from the City of Winnipeg shows graffiti is happening at a rate three times higher than last year.
More campsites coming to Manitoba as government promises to build more
The provincial government is now promising to address the shortage though a 10-year, $110-million infrastructure plan to be formally announced later this year following public consultations
Calgary
Saturday afternoon shooting in northeast leaves 1 dead, others shot
At least one person is dead and several others shot late Saturday afternoon in northeast Calgary.
Alberta's two main political rivals have baggage to shed ahead of May 29 election
Alberta’s two main provincial political party leaders are set to duel for the province's highest office starting Monday in a campaign that for both could be a case of win or go home.
Want to conserve water? Buy a rain barrel
Theoretically, it's Calgary's rainy season, and a Calgary group is encouraging people not to let that moisture seep away.
Edmonton
Alberta Premier Smith questions election role of Opposition leader Notley's husband
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is raising questions about Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley’s husband and his role in the upcoming provincial election campaign.
Alberta's two main political rivals have baggage to shed ahead of May 29 election
Alberta’s two main provincial political party leaders are set to duel for the province's highest office starting Monday in a campaign that for both could be a case of win or go home.
Vancouver
Bear hanging out around Vancouver-North Burnaby border: VPD
The Vancouver Police Department say they are tracking a large bear that “decided to take a walk” near the Vancouver-North Burnaby border.
Several temperature records broken across B.C. as sunny weekend continues
Across the province, British Columbians are enjoying a sun-soaked weekend with temperatures rising as high as 30 C.
Highway 99 closed in both directions after serious collision
The Sea to Sky Highway was closed in both directions south of Britannia Beach due to a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle Saturday morning.