KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Three charged in $1,000 holiday butter heist

    A piece of butter curls on top of a flat of butter. (Madlen / shutterstock.com) A piece of butter curls on top of a flat of butter. (Madlen / shutterstock.com)

    Three men from Brampton, Ont. were arrested on Christmas Eve in Guelph after police caught them with more than $1,000 in stolen butter.

    In a news release, Guelph police joked the group “may have had their holiday baking plans interrupted.”

    Shortly before 4 p.m., officers were called to a grocery store in the south end of the city where two men were spotted putting a case of butter in a cart and walking out of the store. The men got into a vehicle and drove away but police found it outside another nearby grocery store.

    Officers arrested two men who were in the vehicle and a third when he left the store.

    A witness told police they saw the third man abandon a cart just outside the store. Officers checked it and found more stolen butter.

    In total, 144 sticks of butter and 17 containers of ghee were recovered.

    The men, aged 49, 29 and 25, were arrested and charged with theft under $5,000. One of them faces an additional charge for trying to give police a false name.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Russian stars' semi-naked party sparks wartime backlash

    A rapper who attended a celebrity party with only a sock to hide his modesty has been jailed for 15 days, sponsors of some of Russia's best known entertainers have torn up their contracts, and President Vladimir Putin is reported to be unamused.

    Hoops star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named CP male athlete of the year

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took 2023 by storm, blossoming into a superstar on both the NBA and international stages. The basketball star from Hamilton, Ont., has added another feather to his cap, coming out on top of an impressive field to be named The Canadian Press male athlete of the year.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News