KITCHENER -- A Kitchener Catholic school has reported three cases of COVID-19 in its student body in under a week.

St. Mary's High School first reported a case in a student on Nov. 6, but on Monday, its website was updated to include two more cases that had been reported on Nov. 8.

While the cases appeared at the school in a short time frame, school board officials said that the cases originated outside of the school community and affected three different class cohorts.

That means that there is not outbreak at the school, because the cases were not transmitted from within the school.

CTV Kitchener has reached out to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board for more information.

Five Waterloo Region schools have experienced outbreaks since students returned to the classroom in September, including three in the public school system and two in the Catholic school system.

One outbreak, at Avenue Road Public School, is still active.

The WCDSB has reported a total of 19 cases since mid-September. The bulk of those cases has been identified in students, though two staff members have also tested positive.

You can track every case of COVID-19 in schools on our website using the online tracker and map.