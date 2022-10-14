Three arrested after police seize catalytic converters, motorcycle in Cambridge

Three Cambridge residents are facing charges after police executed a search warrant at a home.

The Guelph Police Service Break Enter Auto Theft (BEAT) Unit say they searched a Cambridge home on Thursday with the help of the Waterloo Regional Police Emergency Response Unit.

Inside, police say they found “a number” of catalytic converters, along with a motorcycle and roughly $24,000 worth of generators. Investigators say the items had been stolen during break and enters in the city of Guelph.

Three Cambridge residents, a 38-year-old male, 28-year-old male and 30-year-old female face charges relating to stolen property including possession of stolen property over $5,000, trafficking of stolen property, break and enter and breaching court orders.

All three were held for bail hearings Friday.