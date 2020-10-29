KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating after an elementary school in Waterloo was vandalized during a break-in.

Police say the break-in was reported on Thursday around 9:50 a.m. in the area of Chesapeake Drive and Mariner Drive.

Officials say parts of the school were vandalized and there was a message threatening to harm the school on a whiteboard. Police say there is no credibility to the threat.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.