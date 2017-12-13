

There was a heavy police presence at a Brantford high school on Wednesday as officers investigated a threat against the school.

Police say they learned of a threat to North Park Collegiate and Vocational School on Tuesday. They say a “disturbing message” on a social media site “suggested that an incident would take place in January.”

Several students say the message in question was the creation of an Instagram account with the username “northparkshooting.”

The account, which was taken down during the day on Wednesday, had a bio reading “January. Cops can’t catch me. Blam blam NPC!!! Your worst nightmare is about to come true. Goal is 20 kills.”

Police would not confirm whether that account was the threat they had been investigating.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday morning at the school in connection with the incident. He has been charged with one count of making threats.

Police say they continue to investigate the case and want to hear from anyone with further information about it.