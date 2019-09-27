

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Thousands marched in Waterloo on Friday, protesting climate change as part of the Global Climate Strike.

Organizers estimated that over 2,000 people would be attending.

Many of the attendees were teenagers and young people, interspersed by the older generation. They were a mix of students and professionals.

The sentiment was that many adults, particularly politicians, aren’t taking the issue of climate change seriously enough.

People started arriving at the square at about 11:30 a.m., completely filling it in an hour.

People arrived mostly by bus, LRT, or by foot.

Students from the University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University also participated in the march.

Demonstrators have TAKEN OVER Waterloo Public Square for what is expected to be the largest climate change rally in the Region’s history, with organizers saying 2-THOUSAND people have planned to attend. I’ll be here LIVE covering the rally for @CTVKitchener news at noon. pic.twitter.com/dicaQt8b3n — Tegan Versolatto (@TeganVersolatto) September 27, 2019

Thousands of other Canadians are expected to hit the streets today across the country in support of the #FridaysForFuture movement.

Activist Greta Thunberg is credited with starting the movement when she began striking in front of Swedish Parliament in August, 2018 when she was 15-years-old.

Thunberg sparked global reaction when she was seen demonstrating every school day for three weeks and then every Friday, demanding action on climate change.