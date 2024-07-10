KITCHENER
    • Thousands of dollars worth of cosmetics allegedly stolen from Stratford stores

    Stratford Police released images of the people they're hoping to identify. (Submitted/Stratford Police) Stratford Police released images of the people they're hoping to identify. (Submitted/Stratford Police)
    Stratford Police are looking to identify three men they believe were involved in two separate shoplifting incidents over the weekend.

    Before 7 p.m. on July 6, three people entered a Zehrs on Ontario Street. Police said they took about $600 worth of skin care and cosmetic products and left without paying.

    About 30 minutes later, the same group were believed to have gone into a Shoppers Drug Mart on Huron Street. Police said they took about $5,500 worth of product, including cosmetics, and left that store without paying. Police said they were last seen leaving the area in a black Audi.

    Police also shared photos of the men they’re hoping to identify.

    All three are described as white and in their early 20’s.

    Police said one man was wearing a black ball cap with white lettering, a white t-shirt with ‘A/X’ on the front, black shorts and a blue medical mask.

    The second man was wearing a dark bucket hat, dark t-shirt and dark pants.

    The third man was wearing a dark-coloured ball cap, a black t-shirt with ‘Positivity’ written on the back above a graphic design, and a blue medical mask.

    Police believe the same men could be involved in similar thefts across the province, including Whitby, Ajax, London and Fergus.

    Stratford Police are hoping anyone with information regarding the identities of the three men, will contact police or Crime Stoppers.

