Second body recovered from Grand River, search called off for missing women
The search for two missing women has ended after a second body was found on the banks of the Grand River in Paris, Ont.
Waterloo Regional Police said it was discovered Tuesday, at around 4:30 p.m., near Willow Street.
Her identity, along with that of a second woman found in the Grand River on Monday, has not yet been confirmed.
Rescue efforts began at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday after someone reported two people in distress on the Grand River, near King Street East, in Kitchener, Ont.
“A witness described two individuals going over the dam and calling out for help,” Insp. Matt Halliday with the Waterloo Regional Police Service said Tuesday. “The witness did not see the two boaters resurface.”
Grand River near King Street East and River Road East in Kitchener on July 15, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)
The pair were last seen on a floatie.
“This device was observed deflated in the churning water. Based on the information gathered, we do not believe they were wearing life jackets at the time,” said Halliday.
On Monday evening, two days after the women went missing, teams were seen searching about six kilometres down the Grand River from where they were last seen.
Police later confirmed that a woman’s body had been spotted by an OPP helicopter near Old Mill Road at around 6 p.m.
Environmental factors complicated the rescue efforts as heavy rain moved through the area on Sunday and Tuesday.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump shooter requested Saturday off from work and told colleagues he'd be back at work Sunday, officials say
The shooter who attempted to assassinate former U.S. president Donald Trump on Saturday normally would have been at work that day, but he told his boss he needed that the day off because he had 'something to do,' according to multiple law enforcement officials.
Poilievre vows to fire envoy as Canada buys a $9M condo for diplomat in NYC
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is promising to fire Canada’s consul general in New York City if the Tories wins the next federal election.
'I feel like he did not die in vain': Family responds to report on tortured B.C. boy's death
The heartbreak over the death of an Indigenous 11-year-old Fraser Valley boy, tortured and then ultimately killed by his foster parents, was felt by all who knew him.
Drake's Bridle Path mansion floods during record rainfall in Toronto
Drake was one of the many Torontonians whose homes was flooded during a record amount of rainfall in the city Tuesday.
'It's this or that': Why some Canadians aren't having kids anymore
Some Canadians feel stuck between a rock and a hard place when considering starting a family, while others are concerned about what their child's future could look like.
Uncontacted tribe sighted in Peruvian Amazon where loggers are active
Rare images of the Mashco Piro, an uncontacted Indigenous tribe in the remote Peruvian Amazon, were published on Tuesday by Survival International,
Police, family hope for new information on Edmonton woman missing since 2021
The Edmonton Police Service held a news conference on Wednesday in hopes of generating new information on the 2021 disappearance of Nicole Frenchman.
Premiers push federal government to accelerate NATO defence spending
Premiers are urging the federal government to move up its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of GDP on defence spending by 2032.
U.S. eases new border rules for dogs from Canada as Liberals try to secure exemption
Health Minister Mark Holland says he's trying to convince U.S. authorities that Canadian dogs should be allowed to cross the border without restrictions.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man fatally shot by police in east London: SIU
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is on scene at a home in London where a man was fatally shot. According to the SIU, first responders were called to the scene on Wellesley Crescent just before midnight on Tuesday for a domestic violence investigation.
-
Cemetery 'investigators' connecting families with forgotten gravestones
A pair of cemetery investigators are cleaning and preserving as many gravestones they have permission to work on, as they conduct their research and document gravestones.
-
London Firefighters respond to homeless woman in Thames River
Just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, London Municipal Bylaw Enforcement Officers reported a woman was in the Thames River between Adelaide Street and Egerton Street.
Windsor
-
CK emergency services warn community to stay away from river
The Chatham-Kent Police Service has sent out a notification to the public, warning community members to stay away from the Thames River.
-
'There is a purpose for the pain': Windsorite wins motivational speaker competition
Windsor’s Danielle Campo won the SpeakerSlam in Toronto Tuesday night in the category of perseverance.
-
Former Windsor councillor named in lawsuit launched by South Asian Centre of Windsor
A former Windsor city councillor has been named in a civil lawsuit launched by the South Asian Centre of Windsor (SACW).
Barrie
-
Woman, 30, facing second-degree murder charge in Newmarket man’s death
A 30-year-old Toronto woman is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with a 36-year-old man’s death in Newmarket.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who frequents Barrie
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who frequents Barrie.
-
Fatal collision under investigation in Kawartha Lakes
Police are investigating a fatal collision in Kawartha Lakes and asking anyone with information or dash camera footage to contact the authorities.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Ste. Marie murder trial scheduled for January 2026
Dates for a two-month jury trial have been set for a 25-year-old Toronto man accused of murder and attempted murder in a stabbing spree in Sault Ste. Marie last fall.
-
Two charged after victim was threatened with handgun on northern Ont. trail
A verbal dispute escalated on a trail in Cochrane this week, to the point that one person was threatened with a handgun.
-
Heavy rain causes road washouts in northern Ont.
Cleanup is continuing after a storm bringing intense rain to parts of northeastern Ontario passed through the region on Monday washing out roads and creating sinkholes.
Ottawa
-
26-year-old dead after Orléans shooting
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Orléans on Tuesday evening.
-
Ottawa man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting teen girl
The Ottawa Police Service has charged a 25-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a girl in her late teens as he drove her home.
-
Eastern Ontario woman wins $2.5M from Lotto 6/49 jackpot
An eastern Ontario woman is celebrating after winning the top prize in the Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot.
Toronto
-
'Almost back to normal:' Cleanup continues after record-breaking rainfall, flooding in Toronto
The Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway have reopened this morning following record-breaking rainfall in Toronto on Tuesday that caused widespread flooding.
-
Nearly 200 charges laid after largest firearm seizure in Peel police history
Peel Regional Police say that they have seized 71 firearms and arrested 10 people, marking the force’s largest-ever seizure of illegal guns.
-
Drake's Bridle Path mansion floods during record rainfall in Toronto
Drake was one of the many Torontonians whose homes was flooded during a record amount of rainfall in the city Tuesday.
Montreal
-
4 arrested in Montreal and Edmonton after 2 men killed in 2023
A multi-police operation between Quebec and Alberta resulted in four men being arrested on Wednesday for two homicides in June and August 2023.
-
Quebec business owner says city not granting signage permit over concerns about English word
The owner of a Quebec-based party supply store is criticizing the City of Brossard for not issuing a signage permit due to concerns about the English word 'party.'
-
Old Montreal restaurant owner victim of break-in, worries about his neighbourhood
Youssef Shanab spent much of his Monday night at his restaurant in Old Montreal even though it wasn't even open.
Atlantic
-
Man in hospital after shooting in north end Halifax
Police in Halifax are investigating a shooting in the north end of the city early Wednesday morning.
-
N.B. man, 24, dies following collision between dirt bike and side-by-side
A 24-year-old New Brunswick man has died following a collision between a side-by-side and dirt bike near Haut-Rivière-du-Portage, N.B.
-
Woman, 18, dies after ATV crash in northeastern New Brunswick
An 18-year-old woman from Miscou, N.B., has died following an ATV crash in nearby Petite-Rivière-de-l'île last Friday.
Winnipeg
-
'No eviction notices, nothing': Tenants of Winnipeg apartment left homeless after rooms cleared out
Residents at a College Avenue apartment could be left homeless after being evicted earlier this week.
-
Five vehicles with zebra mussels stopped at Manitoba-Ontario border
Fisheries officers stopped five vehicles carrying zebra mussels at the Manitoba- Ontario border last month.
-
'This city has the best fans in the world': $100K raised at Whiteout Parties in the spring
Fans showed up to Whiteout Parties to support the Winnipeg Jets in the playoffs and now community organizations are reaping the benefits.
Calgary
-
Exchange of gunfire on QEII Highway leads to charges against Calgary man
A man who allegedly took off from Calgary police and engaged in a shootout on the QEII Highway is facing a plethora of charges.
-
Banff residents wear yellow at rally in support of pedestrian zone
Some Banff residents are planning to sport bright yellow clothing and gather on Banff Avenue on Wednesday as part of a rally.
-
Tortoise hatchling excites keepers at Calgary zoo
While the result may fit in the palm of your hand, zoo officials in Calgary say the addition of a new Egyptian tortoise is inspiring action for wildlife conservation.
Edmonton
-
Man hospitalized after being shot by police on Whyte Avenue
A man is in hospital after being shot by police on Wednesday morning.
-
Police, family hope for new information on Edmonton woman missing since 2021
The Edmonton Police Service held a news conference on Wednesday in hopes of generating new information on the 2021 disappearance of Nicole Frenchman.
-
4 arrested in Montreal and Edmonton after 2 men killed in 2023
A multi-police operation between Quebec and Alberta resulted in four men being arrested on Wednesday for two homicides in June and August 2023.
Vancouver
-
Police investigating apparent deadly crash in Langley, B.C.
Police are investigating a serious crash that closed a stretch of 80th Avenue in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday morning.
-
B.C. pledges support for court challenge over equalization, mulls its own claim
British Columbia's premier says his government is providing "full support" to Newfoundland and Labrador's court challenge over federal equalization payments and mulling its own claim in an effort to ensure fair treatment from Ottawa.
-
Vancouver seeking feedback on future of Stanley Park Drive access
Do you have an opinion on how Vancouver should handle traffic along Stanley Park Drive? Now is your chance to weigh in.