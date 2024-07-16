Grey County man charged after pedestrian seriously hurt in Kitchener hit-and-run
The driver of a transport truck has been charged with careless driving after a pedestrian was hit in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police said the crash happened at the corner of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue on Monday around 11:06 a.m.
The pedestrian, a 19-year-old woman from Waterloo, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Investigators said the transport truck driver did not stay at the crash site.
Officers charged a 39-year-old man from Grey County on Wednesday.
