Grey County man charged after pedestrian seriously hurt in Kitchener hit-and-run

    The driver of a transport truck has been charged with careless driving after a pedestrian was hit in Kitchener.

    Waterloo Regional Police said the crash happened at the corner of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue on Monday around 11:06 a.m.

    The pedestrian, a 19-year-old woman from Waterloo, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    Investigators said the transport truck driver did not stay at the crash site.

    Officers charged a 39-year-old man from Grey County on Wednesday.

