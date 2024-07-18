Firearm seized after police respond to report of impaired driver in Cambridge

A Cambridge man has been charged after police responded to a report of a potentially impaired driver in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police officers went to a parking lot on Hespeler Road near Pinebush Road on Wednesday around 9:15 a.m. after they were told a man was sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with the door open.

When they arrived, officers arrested the man and seized suspected methamphetamine and a firearm.

A 45-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with operation while impaired by drug, possession of suspected methamphetamine, unsafe storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.