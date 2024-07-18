KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Firearm seized after police respond to report of impaired driver in Cambridge

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    A Cambridge man has been charged after police responded to a report of a potentially impaired driver in Cambridge.

    Waterloo Regional Police officers went to a parking lot on Hespeler Road near Pinebush Road on Wednesday around 9:15 a.m. after they were told a man was sleeping in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with the door open.

    When they arrived, officers arrested the man and seized suspected methamphetamine and a firearm.

    A 45-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with operation while impaired by drug, possession of suspected methamphetamine, unsafe storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

