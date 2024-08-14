Thousands of dollars in wire and tools stolen from Guelph vehicle

A Guelph man says he is missing thousands of dollars worth of tools and wire after a theft from his work vehicle.

The man called Guelph Police on Tuesday evening to report a theft from his pickup truck.

He said he had parked the truck near his home in the Eastview Road and Auden Road area from Friday until Tuesday.

When he returned to go to work on Tuesday, he noticed some wire and his Milwaukee power tools were missing from the bed of the truck. The stolen property is valued at approximately $5,000.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Constable Jessica Belcastro at 519-824-1212 ext. 7287 or email jbelcastro@guelphpolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)