'This is catastrophic': Russians in Kitchener-Waterloo helping Ukrainians overseas

As Russia’s assaults intensify, there are continued efforts from local Russians to help those living in Ukraine.

Anton Mosunov and his wife, Asia Morozova, are from Russia and are living in Waterloo. They want the Ukrainian community to know they’re not alone.

“This war is not Russia’s war," said Mosunov. "This is Vladimir Putin’s war.”

The couple says witnessing the violence has been painful and they can no longer sit back and watch.

“We need to stand with Ukrainians, we need to go and support them and we need to make our Russian community visible,” Mosunov said.

He’s not the only one who feels this way. He’s part of a large group chat where many Russians are condemning the attacks, and organizing protests against the ongoing war.

“It’s a Russian-speaking chat. We’re one of the organizers of the event in Toronto, and on Thursday we got over 1,000 subscribers and they’re all Russian-speaking. I imagine there’s all different people,” Mosunov explained.

Husband and wife, Anton Mosunov and Asia Morozova in their home in Waterloo. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)

In Kitchener, Russian-Canadian Inna Pugacheva is concerned by Putin’s actions.

“This is catastrophic. We are on the brink of World War III, really” said Pugacheva.

She says Russians and Ukrainians abroad need to stand united to help those in the war zone. It’s why she’s been leading by example and sending donations to Ukraine.

“Medical supplies, sleeping bags, heating pads, because I know people are hiding in subway stations,” she said.

While Pugacheva’s feelings toward the conflict might differ from fellow Russians, she said what’s important is saving lives.

“I cannot stop forces from pushing the boundaries," she said. "But what I can do is help people and that’s what I’ve been doing right now.”

Russian-Canadian Inna Pugacheva of Kitchener stands near the clock tower in Victoria Park. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)