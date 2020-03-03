KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police flagged an unusual sight along a 400 series highway.

On Tuesday, OPP West Region tweeting pictures of a car with an ATV strapped to the roof.

The officer writing, that this was "a first" in more than 27 years on the job.

#brantopp This is a first for me in more than 27 years as a police officer. Please think before you drive down a 400 series highway. #safety ^kj pic.twitter.com/ii9baYatXn — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 3, 2020

Police also adding to "please think" before you drive down a 400 series highway.

There is no word on whether the driver has been charged.