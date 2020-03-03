'This is a first for me': OPP stop driver with ATV strapped to car's roof
Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 8:18AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, March 3, 2020 8:20AM EST
KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police flagged an unusual sight along a 400 series highway.
On Tuesday, OPP West Region tweeting pictures of a car with an ATV strapped to the roof.
The officer writing, that this was "a first" in more than 27 years on the job.
Police also adding to "please think" before you drive down a 400 series highway.
There is no word on whether the driver has been charged.