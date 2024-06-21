Third suspect charged in kidnapping and murder of Kitchener, Ont. man

A third person has been charged with the murder of a Kitchener, Ont. man.

In 2019, Jason John Brown was abducted from Jessie Street, near the cemetery in Harriston.

His body was found the next day almost 200 kilometres away at the side of Stevenson Road in Oshawa.

On Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police announced that Travis Willard Wand, 30, of Wellington North has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a weapon, kidnapping and several other offences.

He's being held in custody and is set to appear in a Guelph courtroom on Sept. 21.

Two other men have also been charged in Brown’s death.

Edmonton Police Service arrested Joshua Alexander Drumond in November 2023.

Steven Jon Walsom-Gerigs, a 33-year-old from Brantford, was arrested around the same time.

Both men are charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.