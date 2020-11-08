KITCHENER -- A third resident of a long-term care home in Huron Perth has died as two other facilities in the area have been put into outbreak.

In a Sunday afternoon media release, Huron Perth Public Health confirmed a resident at Cedarcroft Retirement in Stratford passed away over the weekend.

The outbreak at the facility has accounted for 17 residents and six staff with confirmed cases.

Perth County Paramedic Services, Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance, and the South West Local Health Integration Network are credited as working with HPPH to help contain the outbreak at Cedarcroft.

Public Health has also declared at Knollcrest Lodge in Perth East and Mitchell Nursing Home.

Both homes reported one asymptomatic staff member testing positive. However, the staff at Knollcrest also tested positive on the retest, while the staff at Mitchell is waiting results of a retest.