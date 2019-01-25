

CTV Kitchener





A grocery store in Guelph had about $1,125 worth of chocolate bars stolen last week.

It happened on Edinburgh Road South on Jan. 17.

Guelph police say that a male and female were seen choosing about 250 large Lindt chocolate bars.

They then allegedly exited the store without paying.

The suspects have not been identified.

Police are looking to identify the sticky fingers behind this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.