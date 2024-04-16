‘They need to come down’: Christmas decorations still up on city property in Cambridge, Waterloo

Many people have their sights set on summer, but it seems some spots in Waterloo Region are stuck in another season.

A handful of Christmas decorations are still hanging on city property in Cambridge and Waterloo.

A small stretch of King Street in the Preston area of Cambridge has snowflake décor and stringed lights on some light posts and trees.

“I really didn’t notice the decorations,” said one person who spoke with CTV News. “But yes, now that you mention it, I see them.”

Others feel more strongly about it.

“Well yeah, it’s a little overdue. They need to take them down soon,” another person told CTV News.

That same person began investigating on their own to try and find out why the decorations are still up.

“Well, this particular tree – the lights turn on. But the one over there beside it does not,” she said. “I’m thinking if there’s a wiring problem, they might want to look at that tree over there.”

That resident may have been on to something.

A spokesperson for the City of Cambridge told CTV News in an email: “The Preston holiday decorations have been removed. Some lighting remained in place so that testing could be completed to troubleshoot some electrical issues. As that work is also now complete, the region’s contractor has confirmed that those will be removed this week.”

A small stretch of King Street in the Preston area of Cambridge has snowflake décor and stringed lights on some light posts and trees on Apr. 16, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News Kitchener)

The festive feeling extends to Uptown Waterloo where Christmas wreaths are still hanging from some city light posts.

“Oh no, no. Don’t leave them up. They need to come down,” one person said.

Another person walking by agreed, saying it’s time for them to come down.

“[I have my] sleeves up and am getting ready for the summer. [I have my] shorts ready,” he said.

City of Waterloo staff say they removed their holiday gear, so the Christmas décor that remains belongs to the Uptown BIA.

Staff with the BIA say the delay in getting them down involved difficulty finding enough storage space, and a limited number of qualified contractors available to do the work. But the decorations are expected to be down within a few days.

One Waterloo Region resident said there is a hard cut-off date for holiday decorations to be taken down.

“As long as they get them down before May 2-4 weekend, it should be all good,” she said, laughing.