‘They need to come down’: Christmas decorations still up on city property in Cambridge, Waterloo
Many people have their sights set on summer, but it seems some spots in Waterloo Region are stuck in another season.
A handful of Christmas decorations are still hanging on city property in Cambridge and Waterloo.
A small stretch of King Street in the Preston area of Cambridge has snowflake décor and stringed lights on some light posts and trees.
“I really didn’t notice the decorations,” said one person who spoke with CTV News. “But yes, now that you mention it, I see them.”
Others feel more strongly about it.
“Well yeah, it’s a little overdue. They need to take them down soon,” another person told CTV News.
That same person began investigating on their own to try and find out why the decorations are still up.
“Well, this particular tree – the lights turn on. But the one over there beside it does not,” she said. “I’m thinking if there’s a wiring problem, they might want to look at that tree over there.”
That resident may have been on to something.
A spokesperson for the City of Cambridge told CTV News in an email: “The Preston holiday decorations have been removed. Some lighting remained in place so that testing could be completed to troubleshoot some electrical issues. As that work is also now complete, the region’s contractor has confirmed that those will be removed this week.”
A small stretch of King Street in the Preston area of Cambridge has snowflake décor and stringed lights on some light posts and trees on Apr. 16, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News Kitchener)
The festive feeling extends to Uptown Waterloo where Christmas wreaths are still hanging from some city light posts.
“Oh no, no. Don’t leave them up. They need to come down,” one person said.
Another person walking by agreed, saying it’s time for them to come down.
“[I have my] sleeves up and am getting ready for the summer. [I have my] shorts ready,” he said.
City of Waterloo staff say they removed their holiday gear, so the Christmas décor that remains belongs to the Uptown BIA.
Staff with the BIA say the delay in getting them down involved difficulty finding enough storage space, and a limited number of qualified contractors available to do the work. But the decorations are expected to be down within a few days.
One Waterloo Region resident said there is a hard cut-off date for holiday decorations to be taken down.
“As long as they get them down before May 2-4 weekend, it should be all good,” she said, laughing.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatal crash on Highway 401 claims 1 life, eastbound lanes closed
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing
Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
With a variety of fiscal and policy measures announced in the federal budget, winners include small businesses and fintech companies while losers include the tobacco industry and Canadian pension funds.
From housing initiatives to a disability benefit, how the federal budget impacts you
From plans to boost new housing stock, encourage small businesses, and increase taxes on Canada’s top-earners, CTVNews.ca has sifted through the 416-page budget to find out what will make the biggest difference to your pocketbook.
Police to announce arrests in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist
Police say that arrests have been made in connection with a $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport one year ago.
Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.
'I Google': Why phonebooks are becoming obsolete
Phonebooks have been in circulation since the 19th century. These days, in this high-tech digital world, if someone needs a phone number, 'I Google,' said Bridgewater, N.S., resident Wayne Desouza.
Liberals aim to hit the brakes on car theft with new criminal offences
The Liberals are proposing new charges for the use of violence while stealing a vehicle and for links to organized crime, as well as laundering money for the benefit of a criminal organization.
BUDGET 2024 Ottawa police get $50 million to boost security around Parliamentary Precinct
The Ottawa Police Service will receive $50 million in new federal funding over the next five years to "enhance security" around the Parliamentary Precinct.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatal crash on Highway 401 claims 1 life, eastbound lanes closed
A two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and a transport truck on Highway 401 in London, Ont. has resulted in one fatality Tuesday afternoon, with police warning motorists to expect delays in the area.
-
'It’s pretty messed up': Vaping and vandalism continue to impact high school students and staff across the region
It’s an issue affecting local high schools across the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB).
-
'Not worth it': London, Ont. driver charged after travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401
A driver from London will have to find alternative transportation after an OPP officer clocked them travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 over the weekend.
Windsor
-
How do you save money as a new parent? I need to know because I’m about to become one
I am going to be a dad for the first time in August and, as you might expect, I have the typical questions which swirl through the mind of any parent-to-be. Still, I find myself dwelling on one question over and over again: Will I be able to afford the cost of having a kid?
-
'Spring has been fantastic': Early start to road construction season in Essex County
County of Essex officials said construction season has arrived and in some cases started early this year thanks to the warm weather this spring.
-
Landlord group to appeal court decision over residential rental bylaw
A group of landlords contesting the city’s new residential rental licensing bylaw is appealing a recent court decision.
Barrie
-
Casino Rama adds new shows to its 2024 performance lineup
Two new shows are coming to Casino Rama's Entertainment Centre for fans of country music and 80s rock.
-
Apartment fire linked to battery-operated vacuum cleaner
Fire officials say a lithium-ion battery inside a vacuum cleaner sparked a fire at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon in Gravenhurst.
-
Glenn Howard, iconic Canadian curler, announces retirement
One of the nation's most beloved and decorated curlers, Glenn Howard, officially announced his retirement on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. driver missing after vehicle pulled into creek
Rescue crews are searching for a man reported missing on the weekend after the vehicle he was driving was pulled into a creek near the Quebec border in northern Ontario.
-
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
-
YMCA in the Sault ceasing operations next month
The YMCA of Sault Ste. Marie is selling its building and ceasing operations in May.
Ottawa
-
BUDGET 2024
BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing
Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.
-
BUDGET 2024
BUDGET 2024 New funding for NAC, no cash for OC Transpo in federal budget
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at four things in the federal budget that will have an impact on the city of Ottawa.
-
BUDGET 2024
BUDGET 2024 Ottawa police get $50 million to boost security around Parliamentary Precinct
The Ottawa Police Service will receive $50 million in new federal funding over the next five years to "enhance security" around the Parliamentary Precinct.
Toronto
-
Ontario asks feds to close loophole that’s led to 'disturbing' rise in pay for care clinics
Ontario’s Minister of Health is asking her federal counterpart to help close a loophole she says has led to a “disturbing” rise in clinics charging for access to primary care.
-
Ontario not proceeding with planned UP Express changes: minister
The Ontario government is backtracking on planned changes to the UP Express service after the announcement drew backlash from Toronto residents.
-
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
Montreal
-
Quebec's refusal to deliver English presentation to parents raises questions about language law
Quebec's education ministry says it is working on clarifying directives on when officials can communicate with the public in a language other than French.
-
Liberals plan to convert some Montreal office buildings into housing under federal budget
The federal government plans to convert some government office buildings into housing, including some in Quebec, and to leasing federal land, according to the budget announced Tuesday.
-
Teenagers' screen time has dropped post-pandemic: Montreal Public Health
Teenagers are showing post-pandemic improvements when it comes to screen time, according to a new study published Tuesday by Montreal Public Health.
Atlantic
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
4 people charged in connection with N.S. man’s 2022 death
The Nova Scotia RCMP says four people have been charged following a man’s homicide two years ago.
-
Halifax Transit bus involved in three-vehicle crash in city’s downtown
A portion of Barrington Street has reopened after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.
-
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
-
'It's troubling': Winnipeg sports memorabilia store target of three break-ins
One Winnipeg sports memorabilia shop has been the target of multiple break-ins and is now looking to recover some stolen property.
Calgary
-
Calgary councillor tables motion to double speeding fines in playground zones
A motion before Calgary councillors wants the provincial government to consider doubling the fines for speeding through a playground or school zone across Alberta.
-
Kingpins or go-betweens? Jurors hear closing arguments in Coutts blockade trial
A Crown prosecutor making the case against three men charged with mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., told jurors Tuesday they don’t have to determine the accused were kingpins of the protest in order find them guilty.
-
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Zone health staff sound alarm over capacity for babies in intensive care
Staff caring for frail babies at hospitals in the Edmonton area are asking for help from the province.
-
$440K in stolen property recovered by RCMP during rural crime investigation
Three people have been charged after police recovered nearly half a million dollars worth of stolen property.
-
Crews battle fire at northeast Edmonton business
Fire damaged a Fort Road commercial building on Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Marmot in the city: New resident of North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale a 'rock star rodent'
When Les Robertson was walking home from the gym in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighborhood three weeks ago, he did a double take. Standing near a burrow it had dug in a vacant lot near East 1st Street and St. Georges Avenue was a yellow-bellied marmot.
-
B.C. killer seeks to attend sentencing by video as lawyer cites safety concerns
A defence lawyer for Ibrahim Ali, who was convicted of first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C., says the man wants to appear at his sentencing hearing by video over fear for his safety.
-
'If not you, who?': British Columbians asked to share medical wishes with loved ones
If you were in a medical emergency, would someone you trust be able to communicate your wishes if you couldn't speak for yourself?