Cambridge man accused of trying to send himself intimate photos from friend's phone

    A Cambridge man has turned himself into police after he was accused of trying to send himself intimate photos from a woman’s phone.

    The woman told Guelph Police she had a friend sleeping over in early June. When she awoke and reached for her phone, she couldn’t find it. She went back to sleep, but the next time she woke up, the phone was back where she normally kept it.

    When she took a closer look at her phone, she found several intimate images of herself had been selected from her photo gallery and someone had unsuccessfully tried to send them to her friend’s number.

    The 46-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with distributing intimate images without consent and mischief to data.

