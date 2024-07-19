Man arrested after hate-motivated symbol found on Kitchener building

KITCHENER
Kitchener

    A Kitchener man has been charged after a hate-motivated symbol was painted on the side of a building.

    Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report about a suspicious person in the Walnut Street and Victoria Street area of Kitchener on Friday around 2:15 a.m.

    When officers arrived, they said they found freshly sprayed graffiti on the side of a building, including an undisclosed hate-motivated symbol.

    Officers said they located the suspicious person and he was arrested.

    A 37-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with mischief under $5,000.

