These Waterloo region schools are set to close Friday as CUPE workers strike

Tens of thousands of school support workers are set to walk off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that will make a strike illegal.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the Ontario government have not reached a deal, meaning a strike involving 55,000 education support workers, including custodians, librarians and early childhood educators, will begin Friday "until further notice."

According to CUPE, picket lines will not be held at schools, but rather outside MPP offices.

The latest offer from the province is a four-year deal that would cap annual raises for members making less than $43,000 at 2.5 per cent and provide 1.5 per cent raises for everyone else.

CUPE has said its workers, which make on average $39,000 a year, are generally the lowest paid in schools.

Earlier this week, several school boards began implementing contingency plans ranging from closing schools and pivoting to online learning to weathering the walkout.

Several local school boards, including Waterloo Region District School Board and Avon Maitland District School Board, do not have CUPE members and will therefore not see job action.

Below is how each school board is responding to the potential walkout, and what measures will be implemented at schools:

WATERLOO CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

With just over 1,200 staff represented by CUPE, the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) said it will be closing all schools on Nov. 4.

“Given such a large number of potentially absent staff, should a strike occur, it will not be possible to safely open and operate our schools,” a media release from the school board said. "This decision to close our schools is in keeping with many other Catholic Boards across the province that have a large portion of their employee groups represented by CUPE."

The school board said the board will pivot to remote learning, and began handing out devices to students on Wednesday so students can access remote leanring.

On Friday, willll be an asynchronous instruction day, and students will be able to access materials by 9:30 a.m., the school board said.

"As a result, all WCDSB elementary and secondary schools will be closed, including our before and after school programs," the school board said on Thursday. "All programs at all St. Louis sites will be closed as well."

WELLINGTON CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

If the walkout goes ahead as planned, the Wellington Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) said it will go ahead with a regular school day on Nov. 4, including all before and after school programs.

"This will be a regular school day for students and staff who are not involved in strike action," the school board said in an update.

Should the walkout persist into the following week, the school board has said it may be necessary to close schools.

“Should there be an ongoing withdrawal of services by CUPE staff beyond Friday, it may be necessary to close schools during the following week due to health and safety conditions in schools. We encourage parents to prepare for this possible outcome,” the school board said in a news release.

The school board said CUPE represents approximately 60 custodians and maintenance workers, who operate in all schools with the exception of four schools in Wellington County.

"Should there be an ongoing withdrawal of services by CUPE staff beyond Friday, conditions will be assessed, and it may be necessary to close schools the following week. We recognize the challenge of maintaining our schools without the necessary supports of our school custodians and maintenance workers," the news release said.

HURON-PERTH CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board (HPCDSB) will migrate to remote learning on Nov. 4.

Earlier this week, the school board said in an update “in the event of a full withdrawal of services by CUPE, our schools will migrate to remote learning.”

The school board conducted a survey of technological needs, and said Chromebooks would be distributed.

According to the school board, there are approximately 170 full-time CUPE workers in HPCDSB schools.

UPPER GRAND DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Following the definitive decision to strike, the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) issued a news release saying all schools will remain open on Nov. 4.

The board said roughly 240 of its employees, including custodial an maintenance staff as well as adult ESL instructors, are CUPE members.

“Should there be a withdrawal of services by CUPE staff on Friday, we will do our best to keep UGDSB schools and programs open. Despite the efforts of UGDSB management and non-unionized staff, this will become very difficult without our valued CUPE staff,” the school board said on Monday.

The school board said all adult ESL classes offered through continuing education will be cancelled. This includes the adult ESL classes located at St. George’s Centre, Tytler Public School and the Wellington Centre for Continuing Education

Community use of school permits at schools and sites that have CUPE custodial staff will cancelled.

CONSEIL SCOLAIRE CATHOLIQUE MONAVENIR

On Monday night, a spokesperson from Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir shared a memo sent out to parents which said schools would close for the day.

“Despite the government's bill, the union has announced that it will hold a one-day, province-wide demonstration on Friday, November 4. CUPE staff are not expected to be at work this Friday,” the memo states. “If this is the case, Csc MonAvenir would be forced to restrict access to the school facilities in order to ensure the health, welfare and safety of our students and staff. Permits to use the premises would also have to be suspended.”

Conseil scolaire catholique MonAvenir has schools throughout south-central Ontario, including Kitchener-Waterloo.

There are also elementary schools in Halton Hills, Guelph and Brantford.

Additionally, before and after school care will not operate. The school board is encouraging parents to form contingency plans for childcare.

According to their website, there are three elementary schools in Waterloo region, and one secondary school.

GRAND ERIE DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

On Tuesday, the Grand Erie District School Board said "it will not be possible to safely open and operate our schools" if a strike or protest occurs on Nov. 4, and will move to a remote learning setting.

In Grand Erie, CUPE education workers make up 920 members of staff, including educational assistants, communicative disorder assistants, food technicians, clerical, library technicians, information technology staff and custodial and maintenance staff.

"Given such a large number of potentially absent staff, should a strike or protest occur, it will not be possible to safely open and operate our schools," the school board said. "If a full withdrawal of services occurs, all Grand Erie in-person students will move to independent/remote learning activities for Friday, November 4. Schools will not be open to students"

The school board said it will close before and after school care programs, however, childcare programs with their own custodial staff will continue to operate.

With files from CTV Toronto.