KITCHENER -- Adequate screening, wearing face coverings and proper physical distancing: those were among the top rules that Ministry of Labour inspectors caught businesses breaking over the last couple of weekends.

This past weekend, the ministry's big box blitz came to Waterloo Region, resulting in 12 tickets.

In an interview with CTV Kitchener on Monday morning, Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton said the most concerning thing was that the region's compliance rate was only about 55 per cent.

Stores in Toronto had a combined rate of about 71 per cent, while Hamilton's compliance rate was around half.

In Waterloo Region, however, only 55 per cent of stores that inspectors visited were doing everything required. The compliance rate includes warnings as well as the aforementioned tickets.

McNaughton put it simply: these numbers are not good enough.

"There's no excuse," he said.

"Every business out there knows, every manager and supervisor out there should know exactly what they need to be doing. We've been at this for a year now."

He said that the Ministry of Labour has put up more than 200 resources for businesses, including posters and tip sheets in multiple languages.

McNaughton also stated that these numbers aren't the final tally because there are a number of ministries that are helping with the inspections.

It may take until Monday afternoon to get the final tally.