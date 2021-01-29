KITCHENER -- The province's big box store inspection blitz is coming to Waterloo Region this weekend.

There will be 40 inspectors making sure large retailers are following the rules. The Ministry of Labour said the most common infractions include people not physically distancing and not wearing masks.

The inspection blitz started in the GTA and Hamilton two weeks ago. So far, the province said inspectors have been to more than 1,100 stores and handed out 112 tickets, along with a number of warnings.

This weekend, they plan to visit 400 stores in the GTA, Hamilton and Kitchener-Waterloo.

The Ministry of Labour said inspectors have the authority to issue fines on the spot.

"A Ministry of Labour inspector now can ticket customers, managers, supervisors and the businesses themselves on the spot," said Monte McNaughton with the ministry. "For example, if a shopper is refusing to wear a face mask or a manager or supervisor, they can be ticketed up to $1,000 on the spot."

McNaughton said the weekends are reserved for big box store inspections, but hundreds inspectors are out every day of the week inspecting businesses and workplaces, including 200 inspectors specifically checking on farms.