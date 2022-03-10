THEMUSEUM to keep masking, some COVID-19 protocols in place

Visitors to THEMUSEUM in Kitchener will still be required to wear masks once the provincial mandate lifts on March 21 – at least for another week.

In an email, CEO David Markell said the museum will also continue to require vaccine passports two days a week on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Screening questions will stay in place and capacity will be limited to less than 50 per cent.

From time-to-time certain events that involve other groups may also require passports, those events will be clearly labelled, said Markell.

Markell said the museum will review the policies once the Rolling Stone Exhibit, Unzipped, closes on March 27.