Haldimand County OPP responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at a trucking yard on Cheapside Road in Hagersville.

On Aug. 12 around 4:50 a.m., officers noticed the vehicle, described as a dark Ford F-150, flee the area at high speed, police said.

A police pursuit ensued, but was called off for public safety.

Upon returning to the truck yard, a male was seen seated in a semi-tractor. He drove the vehicle out of the parking lot, striking an OPP cruiser in the meantime, and headed eastbound on Haldimand Road 20.

A tire deflation device was deployed on Highway 3.

The vehicle was followed to Cayuga, but the chase was discontinued again in the interest of public safety.

At 5:48 a.m., the vehicle was located abandoned in the Binbrook area.

At 10:00 a.m., Hamilton police notified the OPP that they had located a male in a shed and taken him into custody.

A 38-year-old Bramptom male faces the following charges, according to a press release:

Theft of a motor vehicle

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Flight while pursued by police

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Fail to stop at the scene of an accident

Drive while under suspension

Drive commercial motor vehicle with improper licence

Fail to remain

He was held for a bail hearing at a Cayuga court.

The suspects in the pickup truck remain at large. That vehicle was last seen travelling eastbound on Haldimand Road 20.