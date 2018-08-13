Featured
Theft, pursuit of semi-tractor leads to arrest in shed
Haldimand County OPP responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at a trucking yard on Cheapside Road in Hagersville.
On Aug. 12 around 4:50 a.m., officers noticed the vehicle, described as a dark Ford F-150, flee the area at high speed, police said.
A police pursuit ensued, but was called off for public safety.
Upon returning to the truck yard, a male was seen seated in a semi-tractor. He drove the vehicle out of the parking lot, striking an OPP cruiser in the meantime, and headed eastbound on Haldimand Road 20.
A tire deflation device was deployed on Highway 3.
The vehicle was followed to Cayuga, but the chase was discontinued again in the interest of public safety.
At 5:48 a.m., the vehicle was located abandoned in the Binbrook area.
At 10:00 a.m., Hamilton police notified the OPP that they had located a male in a shed and taken him into custody.
A 38-year-old Bramptom male faces the following charges, according to a press release:
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Flight while pursued by police
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Fail to stop at the scene of an accident
- Drive while under suspension
- Drive commercial motor vehicle with improper licence
- Fail to remain
He was held for a bail hearing at a Cayuga court.
The suspects in the pickup truck remain at large. That vehicle was last seen travelling eastbound on Haldimand Road 20.