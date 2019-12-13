KITCHENER -- A Kitchener family is feeling a little more at ease today after finding out that one of their own is coming home.

Alex Witmer has been stuck in Thailand after finding out he had a brain tumour there.

He and his wife had been vacationing there when Witmer began suffering severe migraines. He went to the hospital and doctors discovered the tumour.

After a battle with his insurance company and a deteriorating condition, the 30-year-old is finally set to come home.

Witmer and his wife Jennifer are set to board an air ambulance on Friday after being cleared the day before. They're scheduled to arrive 20 hours later in Ottawa, where a surgeon and hospital bed is waiting for Witmer.

The man's parents say they are feeling more hopeful now that everything has fallen into place.

They'll be meeting the couple in Ottawa and say that, while the news brings them some relief, a lot more still has to happen to help their son.